Local magistrates deal with a variety of driving offences, issuing fine and penalty points

A motorist caught driving a £200,000 SUV on a busy Northampton road while using a mobile phone has been handed a hefty court bill by local magistrates.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to court documents, 28-year-old Naser Rahmani denied driving a Lamborghini Urus V8 S ‘supercar’ while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Mereway in June, 2024. Mr Rehmani, of Alington Crescent, Brent, was found guilty at a hearing on April 11 and fined £369. He was also ordered to pay £400 towards prosecution costs and a £148 surcharge to fund victim services and had his licence endorsed with six points.

The Lamborghini Urus S has a 600hp-plus engine and can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.5seconds and described by WhatCar? as ‘mind-bendingly quick, blurring your peripheral vision when you plant your foot’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving while using a hand-held device is one of the so-called ‘fatal five’ traffic offences — alongside drink driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and careless driving — which Northamptonshire Police say are most commonly linked to deaths and serious injuries on the county’s road.

A police spokesman said: “We know that most people consider everyone getting home safely as more important than taking unnecessary risks. However there are those who choose to deliberately drive or ride irresponsibly or illegally on our roads when they think they can get away with it.

“Reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads by improving the standard of driver/rider behaviour remains a k ey priority for us.

“One way to help make our roads a safer place for everyone is to change how we use them by challenging dangerous or illegal behaviour. We police our roads 24/7 and take robust actions against anyone who chooses to ignore the law which then impacts on the safety of others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police also offers people the opportunity to report driving offences by uploading video evidence via a simple online portal on the force website and completing a form, which automatically creates a witness statement to provide a full account of the incident. For more information about Operation Snap or for details on how to submit video footage, visit the Northamptonshire Police website at www.northants.police.uk/OpSnap