Motorist caught driving £200k Lamborghini on busy Northampton road while using mobile phone
According to court documents, 28-year-old Naser Rahmani denied driving a Lamborghini Urus V8 S ‘supercar’ while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Mereway in June, 2024. Mr Rehmani, of Alington Crescent, Brent, was found guilty at a hearing on April 11 and fined £369. He was also ordered to pay £400 towards prosecution costs and a £148 surcharge to fund victim services and had his licence endorsed with six points.
The Lamborghini Urus S has a 600hp-plus engine and can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.5seconds and described by WhatCar? as ‘mind-bendingly quick, blurring your peripheral vision when you plant your foot’.
Driving while using a hand-held device is one of the so-called ‘fatal five’ traffic offences — alongside drink driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and careless driving — which Northamptonshire Police say are most commonly linked to deaths and serious injuries on the county’s road.
A police spokesman said: “We know that most people consider everyone getting home safely as more important than taking unnecessary risks. However there are those who choose to deliberately drive or ride irresponsibly or illegally on our roads when they think they can get away with it.
“Reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads by improving the standard of driver/rider behaviour remains a k ey priority for us.
“One way to help make our roads a safer place for everyone is to change how we use them by challenging dangerous or illegal behaviour. We police our roads 24/7 and take robust actions against anyone who chooses to ignore the law which then impacts on the safety of others.”
Northamptonshire Police also offers people the opportunity to report driving offences by uploading video evidence via a simple online portal on the force website and completing a form, which automatically creates a witness statement to provide a full account of the incident. For more information about Operation Snap or for details on how to submit video footage, visit the Northamptonshire Police website at www.northants.police.uk/OpSnap