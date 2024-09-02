Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorcyclist has sustained life-threatening injuries following a serious collision near a Northamptonshire village, according to police.

The collision happened around 3.35pm on Friday (August 30) in Holcot Road, near Brixworth.

Police say a man was riding a blue Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle eastbound when he was in collision with the rear of a white Toyota Prius car which was indicating to turn right into Sunshine Farm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The rider and motorcycle then came off the road into a ditch. The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered life-threatening chest injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000518175.