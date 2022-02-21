Motorcyclist hospitalised after late night hit-and-run incident in Kingsthorpe

A woman in her fifties has been hospitalised following a late night collision in Northampton last night.

Police were called to the scene of a collision, involving a red motorcycle and a black Audi car in Kingsland Avenue, Kingsthorpe at around 10.20pm on Sunday, February 20.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist - a woman in her fifties - sustained an injury which required hospital treatment.

The collision took place on Kingsland Avenue in Kingsthorpe on Sunday evening.

"The driver of the Audi failed to stop at the scene, and the vehicle was later recovered abandoned."

Officers investigating this incident want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on dash-cam or CCTV footage.