Motorcyclist died in Northampton after car pushed into opposite carriageway

Police investigating a collision in Lings in which a motorcyclist died are appealing for witnesses and information.

At around 12.25pm on Saturday, July 13, a blue Toyota Prius car was waiting to turn right from Lings Way into Birds Hill Road when it was hit from behind by a grey BMW.

The impact of the collision pushed the Prius into the opposite carriageway where it was in collision with a man riding a red Honda motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered significant injuries and died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about it is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.