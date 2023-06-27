News you can trust since 1931
Motorcycle and scooter stolen from commercial property in Northampton

Police believe the men pictured could help with their investigation
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for information after a motorcycle and a scooter were stolen from a commercial property in Northampton.

The incident happened between 4am and 5.10am on Thursday, June 22 in Obelisk Rise.

A Northamtponshire Police spokeswoman said: “Entry was forced at a business storage unit and two vehicles – a blue Honda CG 125cc motorcycle and black Direct Bikes 125cc scooter – were stolen.

“Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the motorcycle or scooter, know where they are being stored, or may been offered similar vehicles for sale.

“They would also like to hear from the men in the image who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000382607.