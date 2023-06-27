Motorcycle and scooter stolen from commercial property in Northampton

Police are appealing for information after a motorcycle and a scooter were stolen from a commercial property in Northampton.

The incident happened between 4am and 5.10am on Thursday, June 22 in Obelisk Rise.

A Northamtponshire Police spokeswoman said: “Entry was forced at a business storage unit and two vehicles – a blue Honda CG 125cc motorcycle and black Direct Bikes 125cc scooter – were stolen.

Police believe the men pictured could assist with their investigation.

“Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the motorcycle or scooter, know where they are being stored, or may been offered similar vehicles for sale.

“They would also like to hear from the men in the image who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.”