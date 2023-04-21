Motorbikes stolen from Kettering self-storage facility as police launch investigation
Call 101 if you have any information
Three motorbikes were stolen in a break-in at a self-storage facility in Kettering.
Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Pytchley Lodge Road on Sunday, April 9.
A number of units at the facility were broken into between midnight and 5am and among the items reported as stolen were a blue Yamaha WR 450 F motorbike and a red GASGAS EC300 motorbike, along with an O’Neal bike helmet. A third motorcycle was also taken, police said, but a description of it was not provided.
Anyone with information about the break-in, or the whereabouts of either of the stolen motorbikes, pictured, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.