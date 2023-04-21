News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
10 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
5 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
7 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert

Motorbikes stolen from Kettering self-storage facility as police launch investigation

Call 101 if you have any information

By Sam Wildman
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 17:04 BST

Three motorbikes were stolen in a break-in at a self-storage facility in Kettering.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Pytchley Lodge Road on Sunday, April 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of units at the facility were broken into between midnight and 5am and among the items reported as stolen were a blue Yamaha WR 450 F motorbike and a red GASGAS EC300 motorbike, along with an O’Neal bike helmet. A third motorcycle was also taken, police said, but a description of it was not provided.

One of the stolen bikesOne of the stolen bikes
One of the stolen bikes
Most Popular

Anyone with information about the break-in, or the whereabouts of either of the stolen motorbikes, pictured, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

One of the stolen bikesOne of the stolen bikes
One of the stolen bikes