Motorbike stolen at knifepoint on Kettering playing fields

A man has been arrested after a motorbike was stolen at knifepoint at Kettering’s Weekley Glebe playing fields.
Police have appealed for witnesses after the incident, which took place at about 8.15pm on Thursday, June 2.
Three males in a grey Combo Van pulled up next to a man with a blue motorcycle and demanded, at knifepoint, that he hand over the bike.
The bike was then loaded into the van and the suspects made off from the scene down Stamford Road.
Police said a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.