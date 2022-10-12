MotoGP fan in court after steward injured by stolen golf buggy riding round Silverstone

A MotoGP fan has been banned from driving for a year after a stolen golf buggy riding around Silverstone injured a steward.

Daniel Clark, aged 30, admitted allowing himself to be carried on a vehicle which he knew had been taken without the owner’s consent at the motor racing circuit on August 7 — the day of the British MotoGP.

A male steward suffered cuts in a collision with the buggy in the incident which occurred near pedestrian walkways behind the stand at Abbey corner.

Documents from Northampton Magistrates’ Court confirmed Clark, of High Street, Welford, was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work as part of a community order and ordered to pay £199 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.