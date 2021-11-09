Mother accused of killing two kids in M1 smash near Northampton appears in court

Mary McCann faces two charges of causing death by dangerous driving on the M1.

A mother accused of killing two of her children in an M1 smash earlier this year appeared in court on Tuesday (November 9).

Mary McCann, aged 35, is charged with causing death by dangerous in connection with a crash on the northbound carriageway between Milton Keynes and Northampton on August 9.

Smaller McCann, aged 10, and his four-year-old sibling Lily both died at the scene after a white Vauxhall Astra was in collision with a HGV at about 11.10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their mother, from Derby, was taken to hospital and treated for shock, while her two-year-old daughter, who was strapped into her seat, survived the horror smash. McCann also has a 13-year-old daughter was not with them at the time.

The lorry driver was unhurt, but the motorway was blocked for more than ten hours for recovery work.

McCann who appeared via a video link, did not indicate any pleas during a 38-minute hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.