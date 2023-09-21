Most wanted in Northamptonshire: Six men hunted in connection with drugs offences, assaults and more

Call police on 101 if you see any of these wanted men

Northamptonshire Police needs your help tracking down these six ‘most wanted’ men.

The men are all wanted in connection with a variety of offences, including drugs, assaults, failing to appear at court and more.

All the individuals are featured on the ‘wanted’ section of the force’s website or social media pages but efforts to locate them have so far been unsuccessful.

Here are the six most wanted people in Northamptonshire, as of September 2023.

Anyone who sees any of these wanted people, or has information about their whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police, quoting the incident number for the relevant case, which is listed in the picture descriptions below.

1 . Most wanted September 2023 Two of the most wanted men in Northamptonshire right now.

2 . Most wanted September 2023 Ryan Mickey Herrmann, aged 39, who has links to Northampton, is wanted after he failed to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 13, 2023, after being charged with carrying on a reserved legal activity when not entitled in March 2022. Incident number: 22000221207. Wanted appeal released: January 18, 2023.

3 . Most wanted September 2023 30-year-old Pawel Kulik is wanted on warrant after he failed to appear at Northampton Crown Court in connection with a charge of producing a Class B drug. Incident number: 21000315673. Wanted appeal released: August 1, 2023.