Morrisons employee punched when she challenged potential shoplifter in Northampton store

Police are appealing for the woman in the image to come forward

Carly Odell
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:02 BST

A Morrisons employee was punched when she challenged a potential shoplifter at a Northampton store.

The incident happened between 8am and 8.30am on Wednesday, April 5, at Morrisons in Kettering Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A woman attempted to leave the store with an item she had not paid for, and when challenged by a member of staff, she punched the woman on the arm and left.

Police want to speak to this woman after a Northampton supermarket worker was punched.Police want to speak to this woman after a Northampton supermarket worker was punched.
“Officers believe the woman in the image may have information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000204550.