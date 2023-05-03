Morrisons employee punched when she challenged potential shoplifter in Northampton store

A Morrisons employee was punched when she challenged a potential shoplifter at a Northampton store.

The incident happened between 8am and 8.30am on Wednesday, April 5, at Morrisons in Kettering Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A woman attempted to leave the store with an item she had not paid for, and when challenged by a member of staff, she punched the woman on the arm and left.

Police want to speak to this woman after a Northampton supermarket worker was punched.

“Officers believe the woman in the image may have information.”