Morrisons employee punched when she challenged potential shoplifter in Northampton store
Police are appealing for the woman in the image to come forward
A Morrisons employee was punched when she challenged a potential shoplifter at a Northampton store.
The incident happened between 8am and 8.30am on Wednesday, April 5, at Morrisons in Kettering Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A woman attempted to leave the store with an item she had not paid for, and when challenged by a member of staff, she punched the woman on the arm and left.
“Officers believe the woman in the image may have information.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000204550.