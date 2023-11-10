More than £94K awarded to community groups to mitigate youth violence and knife crime in West Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grants of up to £10,000 have been awarded to Voluntary and Community Sector organisations for projects that aim to alleviate youth violence and knife crime in local communities by promoting community safety, deterring potential offenders, and providing support and resources to at-risk individuals or groups to prevent their involvement in violence and crime, a spokesperson for the council said.

Projects which have been awarded funding include Northampton Town FC Community Trust’s Anti-Crime Ambassador project which will deliver sessions across Primary and Secondary Schools on anti-social behaviour, youth violence and knife crime. The Secondary School sessions will also look to develop youth ambassadors who can help carry on the project’s messages.

Northampton’s Rough & Ready Boxing Academy have been awarded funding to deliver their Knifes Down Gloves Up programme which provides boxing training for young people who have been through the Youth Offending Service deterring them from carrying knives as a means to address real-life situations.

Daventry Youth Hub has also been awarded funding to deliver sessions to 10–18-year olds on exploitation, youth violence, knife crime and how to de-escalate situations, and provision and diversionary activities will be delivered by South Northants Youth Engagement in Brackley and Towcester.

Cllr David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “We’re thrilled to be awarding this funding to help organisations continue their great work with young people to mitigate violence and knife crime in West Northants. These initiatives are a testament to our commitment to building safer communities, by working with partners to empower local people to become actively involved in developing solutions to protect and improve our communities.”

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, said: “Working with community groups to make the county safer is at the heart of my Police, Fire and Crime Plan, and these grants are a shining example. Local community groups have an enormous role to play in supporting young people and tackling crime at the earliest stage. The successful organisations have come forward with some really exciting programmes that I am certain will be a real investment and a powerful tool in tackling violence.”

Projects awarded funding, include: