More than £40,000 worth of drugs seized in one week from three Northampton addresses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than £40,000 worth of drugs were seized in one week from Northampton addresses – and five people have been arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three drugs warrants were executed by Northampton’s Neighbourhood Policing Team across the town last week.

On Wednesday, April 23, officers forced entry into an address in Barrack Road and arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is thought to have been cuckooned, which is a term used to describe the home of a vulnerable person being taken over by a criminal in order to use it to deal, store or take drugs.

Some of the drugs seized across three addresses in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A quantity of crack cocaine, cannabis, and a phone suspected to be connected to county lines, were also seized from the address.”

The next day (April 24), officers conducted a warrant in Broadmead Avenue where more than £30,000 worth of Class A and B drugs were seized. A pistol and more than £10,000 in cash were also recovered and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

On the same day, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class C drug after £10,000 worth of Class C drugs were found at an address in Moulton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, April 25, two more men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Chief Inspector Kim Jackson said: “I am really proud of Northampton’s Neighbourhood Policing Team for the incredible work they carried out last week.

“Their professionalism, commitment and ability to work as a team secured some fantastic results. Teamwork is at the heart of everything we do, and last week is a great example of that in action.

“I’d also like to thank our local community for continuing to trust us with their information and I hope these results show that we will act on the intelligence provided to us.

“Our job as a neighbourhood policing team is to work with our local residents to make the area a safer place and I want to reassure people that we will continue working hard to do just that.”