More than half of vehicles stopped on M1 in Northamptonshire in one day found to be non-compliant

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than half of vehicles stopped on the M1 in Northamptonshire as part of a day of action were found to be non-compliant.

Led by Northamptonshire Police’s Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, the one-day operation took place on Tuesday, September 5, as part of the bi-monthly operation targeting commercial vehicles that are being driven illegally or irresponsibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day, 42 goods vehicles were intercepted by officers in marked police cars and motorcyclists on both carriageways of the M1 motorway, before being escorted to the check site at Crick weighbridge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers stopped more than 40 vehicles on the M1 during a day of action.

Vehicles were checked for offences, and of those stopped, 15 vehicles were found to be fully compliant with relevant licences and considered to be in a roadworthy condition.

More than half (27) were found to be non-compliant with 15 vehicles issued with immediate prohibition notices which prevented the drivers from continuing their journeys until the defects and offences had been rectified, including load security, overweight vehicles, and defective tyres.

One driver was given a delayed prohibition notice for minor defects. The owner of the vehicle was given up to 10 days to fix the defect before the vehicle is inspected again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two drivers were reported to the Health & Safety Executive for breaches of the ADR – which is the European Agreement concerning the international carriage of dangerous goods by road – for not having essential and required personal protection equipment.

A further three drivers were issued advice notices for insecure loads, missing paperwork, and failing to carry the relevant ADR licences. These were rectified at the check site and the drivers allowed to continue their journey.

Six vehicles were seized (no insurance, no licence), while other drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices for using a mobile phone behind the wheel and driving at excess speed.

Northamptonshire Police forensic collision investigator and specialist vehicle examiner, PC Chris Gray, said: “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, and it is disappointing that more than half the vehicles stopped were not in a roadworthy condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad