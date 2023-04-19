More than 80 speeders caught in just three and half hours on A14 in Northamptonshire
One vehicle was clocked at 96mph
More than 80 drivers were caught speeding in one afternoon on the A14 in Northamptonshire.
Officers from the Safer Roads Team carried out Fatal5 enforcement at junction 1 of the A14 on Monday (April 17).
They were in place for a total of three and a half hours – in two one hour and 45 minutes sessions.
During that time, 85 vehicles – 64 cars and 21 vans – were caught speeding, with one clocked at 96mph.
As well as speeding, officers found 12 people not wearing a seatbelt, two using a mobile phone and one illegal number plate.
Talking about the results on Twitter, following the enforcement, the team said: “All of the above were 100 percent avoidable had the driver chose to drive safely and legally.”
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “All offences were detected by the mobile enforcement van and the tapes are in the process of being processed, so Notices of Intended Prosecution will be sent out in due course.”
Speeding is one of the so-called ‘Fatal Five’ driving offences — alongside not wearing a seat belt, distractions such as using mobiles and sat navs, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and careless or inconsiderate driving — which are most commonly linked to deaths and serious injuries on roads. Already this year, there has been 10 deaths on Northamptonshire's roads. The Safer Roads Team revealed speeding was one of the top four main contributory factors in crashes in the county in 2021.