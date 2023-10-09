More than 70 arrests in 10 weeks across Northamptonshire as police target serious violence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 70 arrests have been made in 10 weeks across Northamptonshire as police target serious violence.

As part of the 10 weeks of action, 72 people were arrested for offences including GBH, sexual assault, possession of weapons, rape, drug supply, burglary and theft of motor vehicle.

Other activity included weapons a sweep at the Racecourse in Northampton where a machete was recovered, one of 47 knives and bladed weapons which were either seized or recovered during the ten weeks.

Officers also made use of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to identify and stop 95 vehicles which were believed to be used by people involved in violence offences. This resulted in the arrest of 21 people.

Detective Superintendent Andy Glenn was in charge of the operation, he said: “The ten weeks of activity gave us the opportunity to really focus on how we tackle serious violence, from making arrests to offering diversions to people who want to step away from offending but need support to do so.

“Initiatives such as this give us the opportunity to evaluate new tactics to establish how successful they are before deciding if we want to take it on as business as usual.

“Traditional policing tactics were also used, with officers conducting patrols in hotspot areas and test purchase operations taking place at shops to ensure staff refuse to sell knives to young people.”

Partners from other organisations, including local charities also supported the operation.

Det Supt Glenn added: “Tackling serious violence is not something the police can do alone. A lot of work takes place to identify people involved in these crimes and divert them away from offending.

"This involves close working with schools, our councils, community groups and the Youth Offending Service, particularly as we work more with children who have been identified as being at risk of being drawn into gangs and other criminal networks.

