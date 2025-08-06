More than 50 arrests in first four weeks of police operation to crackdown on crime in Northampton's Market Square

More than 50 arrests have been made in the first four weeks of a police operation to crackdown on crime in and around Northampton’s Market Square.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Workforce, run by the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, is using targeted partnership work to tackle anti-social behaviour, retail crime, drugs and serious violence in and around the Market Square area.

According to Northamptonshire Police, since the start of July, officers have made 52 arrests and conducted 29 stop searches, as well as carried out partnership patrols to identify and address issues such as insecure buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anti-social behaviour problems are also being targeted with the use of community protection warnings and community protection notices.

More than 50 arrests have been made in Northampton since the start of Operation Workforce in 2025.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “The return of Operation Workforce to build on the successes of our work last year has been welcomed by town centre businesses, workers and residents.

“We’ve been making good progress in terms of arrest figures, and our use of CPWs and CPNs is down to increased public reports about anti-social behaviour.

“I’m really keen to keep feeding our results back to our community, to illustrate the vital part they have to play in helping us take action on the issues we know matter most to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Under-reporting is still an issue so we’re really encouraging everyone to let us know about any suspicious or criminal activity they see or are aware of. We have dedicated town-centre officers taking action every day to keep Northampton a place to feel safe in and proud of, so please have the confidence to share what you know with us, to help us do even more.”

Report non-emergency crime or information by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. In an emergency, such as a crime in progress, always call 999.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.