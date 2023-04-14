More than 350 cannabis plants found in Northamptonshire town industrial unit

More than 350 cannabis plants – and the means to continue farming them – were found in an industrial unit in a Northamptonshire town.

Officers acting upon public concerns attended a unit in Barrington Court, Brackley on Thursday April 13, when they came across 351 immature cannabis plants.

Following the discovery, the Neighbourhood Team Sergeant responsible for South Northamptonshire took to Twitter to explain the discovery and appeal for witnesses.

He said: “Yesterday, acting upon concerns from the public Brackley, Neighbourhood officers found a cannabis factory under construction in an industrial unit in Barrington Court, Brackley. 351 immature cannabis plants were located and the means to continue farming them.

"The premises had been hastily vacated but leaving the means to sustain a protracted cannabis grow. Due to the absence of persons responsible hundreds of pounds of food products were donated, on their behalf, to Helping You Live & Brackley Food Bank.

“Over 150 sacks of compost were donated to @brackleycouncil to support the town’s legal vegetation growth. If the owners of the items donated wish to receive a personal thank you then please get in touch and we can discuss your 351 plants at the same time.”

The Sergeant added that if anyone has any information in relation to the unit or the vehicles seen visiting, especially a silver older style Mercedes C class and white Peugeot Boxer AV13 AEX that was seized, they are urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 23000221796.