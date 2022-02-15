More Northamptonshire drink-drivers banned after Christmas crackdown

More drink-drivers have been banned from the roads after being caught behind the wheel in a Northamptonshire Christmas crackdown.

Northamptonshire Police has released the court results for those who were charged with drink or drug-driving and named as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the Christmas and New Year period.

The following people have appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court charged with driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

• George-Cristian Angel, aged 36, of Upper Queen Street, Rushden, was given a 22-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £416.

• Nazrin Miah, aged 28, of Church Lane, Coventry, was given an 18-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £239.

• Zydrunas Snitkas, aged 36, of Elizabeth Way, Cambridge, was given a 36-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £745.

• James Skinner, aged 50, of Saxon Close, Higham Ferrers, was given a 12-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £426.

• Luke Powers, aged 28, of Union Street, Desborough, was given a 20-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £446.

• Andrew Rowe, aged 44, of Roseholme Road, Northampton, was given a 32-month driving disqualification, ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £180 and complete a community order, rehabilitation activity, an unpaid work requirement and an alcohol treatment.

• Stephen Webster, aged 24, of Allen Road, Irthlingborough, was given a 14-month driving disqualification, ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £180 and complete a community order and an unpaid work requirement.

• Martin Kozurs, aged 26, of Victoria Street, Kettering, was given a 14-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £719.

• James Simms, aged 44, of Farmstead Road, Corby, was given a 16-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £466.

• Adrian Gianelli, aged 38, of Tithe Barn Road, Wellingborough, was given a 15-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £921.

• James Francis, aged 35, of Rock Street, Wellingborough, was given an 18-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £419.

• Iulian Onofrei, aged 30, of Whitworth Avenue, Corby, was given a 26-month driving disqualification, ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £180 and complete a community order and an unpaid work requirement.