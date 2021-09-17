More Covid fines handed out by Northampton magistrates over lockdown breaches

Magistrates have fined a further 59 people aged between 18 and 64 from in and around Northampton for breaches of coronavirus regulations during lockdowns.

Each had failed to pay £200 fixed penalty notices issued for failing to wear face coverings or meeting up in gatherings of two or more people indoors.

They were all fined between £76 and £660 — plus prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services — at Northampton Magistrates Court last month.

Tier four

Northamptonshire was placed in Tier Four under the government's Covid-19 alert levels on December 31 last year in a bid to slow the virus' spread with many restrictions remaining in place until July 19.

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 23:

Mohamed Addella, aged 39, of Hester Street, Northampton, entered or remained within Turkish Grill and Shawarma without wearing a face covering; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Zmnako Hadi Ali, aged 21, of Ivy Road, Northampton, entered or remained within Turkish Grill and Shawarma without wearing a face covering; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Mihai Ascunseanu, aged 27, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, participated in an outdoor gathering of more than two people; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Teodora Barbu, aged 48, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Sam Bastick, aged 19, Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a prohibition notice, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Gary Blackwell, aged 53, of Northgate, Towcester, failed to comply with a prohibition notice; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Thomas Harry James Boom, aged 27, of Honister Green, Northampton, entered Tesco without wearing a face covering; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Gabriel Constantin, aged 45, North Paddock Court, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Daniel Eugen Cupcea, aged 38, of Drapery, Northampton, participated in an outdoor gathering of more than two people; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Neville Danga, aged 19, of Helmdon Road, Northampton, participated in an outdoor gathering of more than two people; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Sttephen John Darlignton, aged 63, of Newton Road, Northampton, contravened a prohibition notice; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Hametaj Emiljano, aged 38, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, entered or remained within Towcester Road Service Station without wearing a face covering; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Kirsty Jane Finley, aged 46, of The Briars, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Lukas Kareiva, aged 24, of Edith Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a public outdoor place; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Benjamin Langley, aged 34, of Balmoral Close, Northampton, entered or remained in Tesco without wearing a face covering; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Cornell Hugh Leslie, aged 64, of Pilgrims Place, Northampton, entered or remained within a store without wearing a face covering; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Michael Craig Matthews, aged 33, of Queens Road, Daventry, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Reiss McClue, aged 20, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, outside without reasonable excuse; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Lisa Pauline McDonald, aged 38, of Hinton Road, Kingsthorpe, outside without reasonable excuse; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Remus Nita, aged 43, of Beckets View, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Timeyin Omagbitse, aged 18, of University Drive, Northampton, took part in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Gabriel Preda, aged 26, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, took part in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Alina Radulescu, aged 29, of Wellington Street, Northampton, entered or remained in a store without wearing a face covering; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Michael Patrick Roach, aged 19, of Holly Drive, Brixworth, took part in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Adam Siska, aged 21, of The Medway, Daventry, participated in an outdoor gathering of two or more people; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Sirak Solomon, aged 23, of Towcester Road, Northampton, took part in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Emma Jane Elizabeth Wootton, aged 48, of Kettering Road, Northampton, outside without reasonable excuse; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

■ These cases were heard on September 3

Casey Batchelor, aged 19, of Farmfield Court, Northampton, left the place you were living without reasonable excuse; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Joy Sandra Broadbent, aged 56, of Wantage Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, costs of £90.

Marian Alexandru Enachi, aged 21, of Grange Road, Northampton, entered or remained in Moneygram, Northampton, without wearing a face covering; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Tyler John Freeman, aged 23, of Wildern Lane, Northampton,left the place where you were living without reasonable excuse; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Corina Ioan, aged 30, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Dirongir Mohammed, aged 34, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, participated in an outdoor gathering of two or more people; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Ian Molocencu, aged 29, of Lodge Close, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Alexandra Moraru, aged 30, of Harefield Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £44, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Tinashe Mudyahoto, aged, 38, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton,contravened or failed to comply with a prohibition notice; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Clinton Oduru, aged 21, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs of £90.

Liam Radford, aged 19, Abbey Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; Fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Davey William Scarth, aged 29, of Little Fivewoods, Spratton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Kadijah Smith, St John’s Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Levi Isaac Anthony Stephenson, aged 20, of Lewis Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs of £90.

Arjun Thottathil, aged 24, Norfolk Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Cezar Tudoran, aged 25, of Wellington Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor place; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Amarhi Walker-Grace, aged 20, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

George Walshe, aged 20, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, left the place where you were living without reasonable excuse; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Jade White, aged 20, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Stephen Fredrick Willis, aged 64, of James Lewis Court, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

Pawel Zabek, aged 37, of Kingston Close, Daventry, participated in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor place, fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £90.

■ These cases were heard on September 7

Mohamed Adil, aged 24, of Norfolk Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Nivedhitha Ani, aged 20, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Martin Raymond Ball, aged 48, of Galliard Court, Northampton, contravened a direction given by a relevant person; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Stephen Desmond Bansil, aged 61, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, entered or remained in Northampton Bus Station without wearing a face covering; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Sam Bastick, aged 19, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering indoors of more than two people; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Valentin-Nicolae Bratu, aged 31, of Burrows Court, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Tierney Burke, aged 21, of Harvest Close, Daventry, participated in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor place; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

George-ionut Dan, aged 30, of Garrick Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in an outdoor place; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Elizabeth Edgley, aged 19, of Glade Close, Northampton, left the place you were living without reasonable excuse; fined £220. surcharge £34, costs £90.

Ehsanullah Ehsan, aged 46, of Clare Street, Northampton, entered or remained in a takeaway restaurant without wearing a face covering; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Tabitha Sarah Fernandez, aged 43, of Harefield Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Dan Fieraru, aged 29, of Tavistock Close, Northampton, left the place you were living without reasonable excuse; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.