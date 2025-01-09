Moped stolen by teenagers during knife-point robbery in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A moped was stolen by teenagers during a knife-point robbery in Northampton.

The incident happened in North Oval, Kings Heath on Wednesday (January 8) between 2.30pm and 3pm.

Police say two males, aged between 14 and 16, stole a red Honda moped from a man at knife-point.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “One of the offenders was a white boy, aged 14-16, of a slim build, wearing black clothing and a black face covering. The second offender was a black male, aged 14-16, of a slim build and wearing all black clothing.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything which could help officers, or who has information or relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000014177.