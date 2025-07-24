Moped rider injured after four men who got out of Audi assaulted him in Northampton street

A moped rider has been left injured after four men, who got out of an Audi, assaulted him in a Northampton street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 10pm on Wednesday July 16 in Balfour Road.

Police say a man riding a moped was assaulted in by four men who got out of a grey Audi car. The victim sustained bruises in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two suspects are described as black men, with two others described as possibly of South Asian descent. No further description is currently available.

The incident happened in Balfour Road.

“The area was busy with other traffic at the time of the incident and police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash-cam or other video footage.”

Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000417347.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.