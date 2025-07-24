Moped rider injured after four men who got out of Audi assaulted him in Northampton street
The incident happened at around 10pm on Wednesday July 16 in Balfour Road.
Police say a man riding a moped was assaulted in by four men who got out of a grey Audi car. The victim sustained bruises in the incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two suspects are described as black men, with two others described as possibly of South Asian descent. No further description is currently available.
“The area was busy with other traffic at the time of the incident and police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash-cam or other video footage.”
Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000417347.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.