Money and bank cards stolen from physiotherapy clinic in Northampton

The incident happened on Monday, January 23, between 1.15pm and 1.45pm, in Abington Avenue, Northampton.

Woman in her 60s taken to hospital after serious collision in Northampton car park

Pedestrian in his 20s taken to hospital after collision on busy Northampton road

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000047248.