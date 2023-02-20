News you can trust since 1931
Money and bank cards stolen from physiotherapy clinic in Northampton

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call police on 101

By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 4:58pm

Money and bank cards were stolen from a physiotherapy clinic in Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday, January 23, between 1.15pm and 1.45pm, in Abington Avenue, Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said a man entered the physiotherapy clinic and stole money and bank cards.

Northamptonshire Police believe this man could assist with their enquires.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000047248.