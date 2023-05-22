News you can trust since 1931
Mobility scooter stolen while owner visited shops in Northampton neighbourhood

The owner had the keys

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:13 BST

A mobility scooter was stolen as its owner visited shops in a Northampton neighbourhood.

At around 2pm on Sunday, May 7, a man left his black Rascal road-legal mobility scooter in the area of Ladbrokes on Kingsley Park Terrace while he visited local shops.

When he returned around 30 minutes later he found the scooter, which has a front basket, had been stolen despite him having the keys.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000275923.