Mobility scooter stolen while owner visited shops in Northampton neighbourhood
The owner had the keys
A mobility scooter was stolen as its owner visited shops in a Northampton neighbourhood.
At around 2pm on Sunday, May 7, a man left his black Rascal road-legal mobility scooter in the area of Ladbrokes on Kingsley Park Terrace while he visited local shops.
When he returned around 30 minutes later he found the scooter, which has a front basket, had been stolen despite him having the keys.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000275923.