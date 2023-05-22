Mobility scooter stolen while owner visited shops in Northampton neighbourhood

A mobility scooter was stolen as its owner visited shops in a Northampton neighbourhood.

At around 2pm on Sunday, May 7, a man left his black Rascal road-legal mobility scooter in the area of Ladbrokes on Kingsley Park Terrace while he visited local shops.

When he returned around 30 minutes later he found the scooter, which has a front basket, had been stolen despite him having the keys.

Police are appealing for witnesses.