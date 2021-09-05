Missing man last seen in Duston

Police have issued an appeal to try and find him

By Sam Wildman
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 12:10 pm
Jonathan Field.

A missing man was last seen in the Duston area last night (Saturday), police have said.

Jonathan Field, 34, has not been seen since 6.30pm and now officers have issued an appeal to try and find him.

A police spokesman said: "He was last seen wearing a black and orange jacket, gloves, camo trousers and white shoes.

"Jonathan is 5ft 10in tall.

"Any sighting or information on his location, please call 101 and quote ref MPN4/2762/21."