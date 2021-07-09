Minibus driver, 77, fined over Northampton crash that left motorist with a fractured rib
Court told Transit pulled out in front of BMW on Bedford Road
A 77-year-old minibus driver has been fined over a smash at a busy junction near Northampton which left a BMW driver with a broken rib.
Christos Georgakis was behind the wheel of the Ford Transit minibus when he pulled out from the Little Houghton junction onto the A428 Bedford Road.
Court documents showed the minibus crossed the path of an oncoming BMW 520i heading towards Brafield at 11.40am on December 1 last year.
Both vehicles received extensive front-end damage in the collision.
Northampton magistrates found the case proved and fined Georgakis, of Clifford Hill, Little Houghton, £440 for driving without due care and attention.
He was also ordered to pay £134 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services — and had six penalty points added to his licence.