Minibus driver, 77, fined over Northampton crash that left motorist with a fractured rib

A 77-year-old minibus driver has been fined over a smash at a busy junction near Northampton which left a BMW driver with a broken rib.

Christos Georgakis was behind the wheel of the Ford Transit minibus when he pulled out from the Little Houghton junction onto the A428 Bedford Road.

Court documents showed the minibus crossed the path of an oncoming BMW 520i heading towards Brafield at 11.40am on December 1 last year.

Last december's crash happened at the Little Houghton turning on the A428

Both vehicles received extensive front-end damage in the collision.

Northampton magistrates found the case proved and fined Georgakis, of Clifford Hill, Little Houghton, £440 for driving without due care and attention.