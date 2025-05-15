'Mindless vandalism': Two independent businesses in Northampton neighbourhood found covered in red paint

Two independent businesses in a Northampton neighbourhood were found covered in red paint on Thursday morning.

The Physical Therapy Clinic and A&A Unisex Salon woke up to find their shopfronts in Abington Avenue covered in glaring red paint at around 7.45am on Thursday.

The Physical Therapy Clinic said in a Facebook post: “Just so you know, we are still open. It’s all good. It will get sorted.”

One person responded, saying: “Mindless vandalism. What a shock to come in to.”

Workers at both shops were seen scrubbing their shopfronts following the incident.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to the incident in Abington Avenue, Abington, at 7.45am today (Thursday).

A police spokeswoman said: “We have deployed an officer to the scene to assess the damage and anyone with any information should call us on 101 quoting incident number 100 of 15/05/25.”