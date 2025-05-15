'Mindless vandalism': Two independent businesses in Northampton neighbourhood found covered in red paint
The Physical Therapy Clinic and A&A Unisex Salon woke up to find their shopfronts in Abington Avenue covered in glaring red paint at around 7.45am on Thursday.
The Physical Therapy Clinic said in a Facebook post: “Just so you know, we are still open. It’s all good. It will get sorted.”
One person responded, saying: “Mindless vandalism. What a shock to come in to.”
Northamptonshire Police say they were called to the incident in Abington Avenue, Abington, at 7.45am today (Thursday).
A police spokeswoman said: “We have deployed an officer to the scene to assess the damage and anyone with any information should call us on 101 quoting incident number 100 of 15/05/25.”