By Carly Odell
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
A Milton Keynes 19-year-old, with links to Northampton, has been charged with Class A drugs offences.

Fuad Mohamud, of Weavers Hill, Milton Keynes, with links to Kings Heath in Northampton, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The charges relate to a warrant that was undertaken by Northamptonshire Police in Milton Keynes, where a significant amount of Class A drugs were recovered.

Mohamud appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (October 11) where he was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on November 22, 2023.