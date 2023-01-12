A man has been imprisoned and put on the Sex Offenders Register for life after raping a woman twice and attempting to rape a teenager in Northampton.

Lewis Vanmeer-Sheridan, aged 28, of Sulman Grove in Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, January 12 after being found guilty of attempted rape and two further counts of rape.

The court heard that Vaneer-Sheridan travelled from his home in Milton Keynes on several occasions to meet with women he communicated with on a dating app.

Lewis Vanmeer-Sheridan, aged 28, from Milton Keynes, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, January 12.

Vanmeer-Sheridan, on one of those occasions, attempted to rape a teenager and then - some months later - raped a woman twice, the court heard.

Ben Gow, prosecuting, read out statements provided by two victims to the packed court.

One victim said she had to deal with immeasurable pain waiting for her broken rib to heal, which took several weeks. She said this took a toll on her emotionally and she had to go to work and behave normally whilst trying not to have meltdowns.

She described not being able to sleep, having anxiety about everything and not being able to go out alone yet not wanting to be alone in her own home. She has lost trust in what people tell her and she has become cold and distant towards her family and friends.

Mr Gow said: “She went from being an outgoing, confident young woman to doubting herself all the time and overthinking every decision she has to make.”

Another victim said: “You thought it was okay to violate me, violate my body and affect my life with complete disregard for my choice.”

She detailed how she feels shame, great embarrassment and anger and she had to have counselling sessions to understand and manage her emotions. She has endured sleepless nights, is unable to form new relationships or focus on her career due to anxiety.

She said: “I am no longer a normal teenager and this is because of you.”

Pree Brada, in mitigation, told the court that - ever since Vanmeer Sheridan’s release from his seven month prison sentence, he has been employed and dedicated to financially supporting his family.

The court heard that he also cares for his mother, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Vanmeer-Sheridan has been remanded in prison for his latest offences since January 2021.

Ms Brada said: “His behaviour has been good, if not, excellent in prison.”

His Honour Judge Mayo DL, sentencing, said: “I hope this trial has been a wake up call for you and all people who decide to use hook-up apps to meet people because the extent of your evidence was that, if someone swipes right and you have a match, then you have the green light to have sex with them.

“That is not right because, at any stage, anyone can withdraw consent and you have to be sure that - when you do attempt to have sex with them - you have their consent. It is quite simple.”

