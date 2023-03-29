Milton Keynes man jailed after brutal attack on woman in Northamptonshire hotel

A Milton Keynes man has been jailed after he brutally attacked a woman in a Northamptonshire hotel.

Charles Bigrigg, aged 43, of Tandra Beanhill, Milton Keynes, admitted beating the victim while they were at a Travelodge hotel in Towcester Road, Old Stratford, in the early hours of Saturday, August 13, last year.

He inflicted injuries including severe facial bruising and burst blood vessels in one eye, before fleeing the scene. Bigrigg was arrested in Deanshanger later that morning and went on to headbutt a police officer in the chest while in custody.

Charles Bigrigg has been jailed for more than three year. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Bigrigg appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (March 24) after admitting one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of assault against an emergency worker .

Bigrigg was also given a 40-month restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim by any means.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Eleanor Hudson, said: “I am so pleased that Charles Bigrigg is now in prison where he belongs. His assault on this woman was vicious and sustained, leaving her fearing he had broken her jaw and cheek.

“The strength of this woman throughout her ordeal and recovery has been remarkable and has ensured justice could be done. In supporting this prosecution she has shown selfless foresight that will no doubt protect others in the future, and I hope she can feel proud both of herself for her resilience and courage,” Det Con Hudson added.

“If you are, or have been, assaulted or abused in any way, please know that how you have been treated is not right, it is not your fault, and we are here to support you and help to get you justice,”

Det Con Hudson said.

