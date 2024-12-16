Military medals, wedding ring and more stolen during burglary at Northampton home

Military medals, a wedding ring and more were stolen during a burglary at a Northampton home.

The incident happened in Blackberry Lane in Briar Hill on Monday, December 9, between 5.30pm and 7pm.

Police say the unknown offender/s smashed a key safe to gain entry to an address and stole a number of items including cash, a 21st birthday gold bracelet present, a gold wedding ring, five military medals on a bar, a veteran’s badge, two gold chains, a HP laptop, a string of pearls and five pairs of gold earrings.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000731355.