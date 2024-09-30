Michael Kors handbag and Ted Baker purse stolen during burglary in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Michael Kors handbag and Ted Baker purse were stolen from a home in Northampton during a break in.

The incident happened in Gadesby Court, on Sunday, September 29, between 6am and 6.50am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say an unknown male entered a property through the back door and once inside, stole a peach Michael Kors handbag and all of its contents, including a fuchsia Ted Baker purse.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The male was disturbed by one of the occupants and made off over a garden fence.

The incident happened in Gadesby Court.

“He is described as a white male, of a slim build, and wearing a black top, black/navy bottoms, a black puffer coat, a black baseball cap, and a black face mask.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000580908.