Michael Kors handbag and Ted Baker purse stolen during burglary in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th Sep 2024, 16:35 BST
A Michael Kors handbag and Ted Baker purse were stolen from a home in Northampton during a break in.

The incident happened in Gadesby Court, on Sunday, September 29, between 6am and 6.50am.

Police say an unknown male entered a property through the back door and once inside, stole a peach Michael Kors handbag and all of its contents, including a fuchsia Ted Baker purse.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The male was disturbed by one of the occupants and made off over a garden fence.

The incident happened in Gadesby Court.

“He is described as a white male, of a slim build, and wearing a black top, black/navy bottoms, a black puffer coat, a black baseball cap, and a black face mask.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000580908.