Michael Kors handbag and Ted Baker purse stolen during burglary in Northampton
The incident happened in Gadesby Court, on Sunday, September 29, between 6am and 6.50am.
Police say an unknown male entered a property through the back door and once inside, stole a peach Michael Kors handbag and all of its contents, including a fuchsia Ted Baker purse.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The male was disturbed by one of the occupants and made off over a garden fence.
“He is described as a white male, of a slim build, and wearing a black top, black/navy bottoms, a black puffer coat, a black baseball cap, and a black face mask.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000580908.