Mercedes driver pays £440 fines after being caught speeding TWICE in less than two hours in Northampton

A driver racked up more than £550 in court bills and six points after being caught speeding in Northampton TWICE in just over TWO HOURS.

Roman Ciumac, aged 23, was snapped by police enforcement cameras driving at 38mph on Harlestone Road at 8.20am on March 19. The speed limit there is 30mph. And he was caught again in the same Mercedes-Benz E 220 D SE, this time at 52mph on a 40mph stretch of Mereway at 10.32am.

Ciumac, of Woodgate Road in the town, also admitted two offences of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence. According to Northampton Magistrates' Court documents, he had a provisional licence but was not displaying L plates. Magistrates fined Ciumac £220 for each speeding offence and ordered him to pay another £90 in prosecution costs and a £44 surcharge to fund victim services at a hearing last month — but gave him no separate penalty for the licence offences.