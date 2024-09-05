Mercedes car stolen from Northampton home after thieves break in to find keys

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:06 BST
A Mercedes was stolen from a home in Northampton after thieves broke in to find the keys.

The incident happened in Mere Close, today (Thursday September 5) between 1.45am and 4.55am.

Police say the unknown offender/s entered the property and stole the car keys to a black Mercedes, which was then driven away.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000529261.

