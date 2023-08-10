News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Mercedes A Class stolen from driveway after car key burglary in Northamptonshire village

Police are appealing for witnesses
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST

Police investigating a burglary in the east of the county in which car keys were stolen and the car taken from a driveway are appealing for information.

Between 9am and 7pm on Monday, August 7, a property in Fotheringhay Road, Nassington was broken into and a set of keys to a Mercedes A Class were stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said the vehicle was then stolen from the property.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses
Most Popular

Officers want to hear from anyone with information about the incident, including any potentially suspicious behaviour seen in the area in the days beforehand.

Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000489377 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.