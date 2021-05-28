Men lock victim inside Northampton business and threaten him for an hour

A man was held hostage inside a Northampton business when two unknown men locked him inside and threatened him for an hour.

The victim was at a business unit in Rothersthorpe Avenue, Far Cotton on Wednesday, May 19 when two unknown men entered the office at around 12.30pm and locked him inside.

They then proceeded to make demands and threats against the man over the course of an hour before leaving at 1.30pm.

Image by MasterTux from Pixabay.

The victim was physically unharmed when he was held hostage in the office.

The first suspect is described as a white man, five foot and eight inches tall, aged 50, with tanned skin, a large stomach, very short, almost shaved, dark hair, and a dark mole on the back of his head. He wore a dark brown leather jacket over a grey top with a zipped pocket and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his late twenties to early thirties, six foot to six foot and five inches, of a big build with dark brown or black hair. He wore a light coloured tracksuit.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or vehicles around this area from around 8am on the day of the incident.