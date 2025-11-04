Memorial service to be held in Northampton for those who have died in road traffic collisions

A memorial service will be held in Northampton later this month to remember those who have been killed, or seriously injured, in road traffic collisions.

The service will take place on Sunday November 16 at The Holy Sepulchre Church in Sheep Street, at 3pm. The service will be led by Reverend Oliver Cross and Jenaya Smith.

The annual event is organised by Northampton road safety campaigners Nicole and Chris Taylor, who sadly lost their 18-year-old daughter Beccy in a road collision in 2008, in conjunction with RoadPeace.

The service also coincides with World Day of Remembrance Service for Road Traffic Victims, which is held each year as a mark of respect to those who have tragically lost their lives or have suffered life-changing injuries in a collision.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The service is open to any one who wishes to attend and joining the congregation on behalf of the force will be Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone and Roads Policing Chief Inspector Ian Wills.

"If you would like to attend and have something read out, please arrive at the service half an hour before it is due to start and approach the organiser who can help arrange something.”

The 60-minute service will include readings, poetry, music and an act of remembrance when photos and names of road traffic victims will be shared along with messages from loved ones who have been left behind.

Following the service there will be refreshments and an opportunity for those impacted by a road traffic collision to further commemorate their loved ones and share their experience and stories.