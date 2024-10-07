McDonald's targeted in same night three other Northampton businesses burgled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s has been identified as the fourth Northampton business to be targeted by thieves in just one night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kettering Road branch was broken into at around 2am on Thursday (October 3). Police say a till was stolen, but there was no cash in it.

A spokeswoman for the force said the break-in is being linked to three others, which happened on the same night. M&S Foodhall in Sixfields was targeted between 1.10am and 1.25am on Thursday. Subway in Billing was broken into between 2.20am and 2.30am, and Starbucks in Kettering Road was targeted at around 2.50am on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information on any of the three incidents is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000588970.

Kettering Road McDonald's was targeted during a spate of burglaries in Northampton.

There was also an attempted burglary at Toolstation in Moulton Park Industrial Estate between 8.15pm on Wednesday (October 2) and 6.45am on Thursday. The police spokeswoman says nobody got into the building.

Greggs in The Causeway, Billing was also targeted on Saturday (October 5) between 4.30am and 5.45am. The police spokeswoman said a car drove into the front of the building, but nothing was stolen. Two men aged 42 and 33 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Both the Toolstation and Greggs incidents are not currently being linked to the other break ins.