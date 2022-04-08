Mayor of Northampton calls for more action on knife crime

The Mayor of Northampton has called on more to be done to tackle knife crime.

Councillor Rufia Ashraf made the call after a 25-year-old man was stabbed near the Sixfields underpass next to McDonald’s when there was an altercation involving a group of people resulting in the victim suffering stab wounds, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested. The victim was hospitalised and left in a serious but stable condition following the attack, police said.

The Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Rufia Ashraf

Councillor Ashraf told the Chronicle & Echo that residents “must be feeling afraid after recent incidents”.

“Knife crime in Northampton has increased and is becoming more like major cities,” she said.

"We require more street patrols in the town to keep public safe. The specials could take to the streets. The Police Crime Commissioner needs to take knife crime seriously as people need to be reassured that Police are doing everything to combat this problem. More needs to be done,” she said.

Councillor Ashraf added: “I am worried about walking in the town, because knife crime has got out of control. I want to know what the police is doing to protect the public and has the investment in the cameras been worth it? We need more knife amnesty and knife awareness campaigns.”

Cameras funded by Northamptonshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, were installed recently in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police has been running Operation Spectre. In December last year, Northamptonshire Police seized more than 100 potentially deadly blades after a countywide amnesty.

Speaking at the time, Superintendent Adam Ward, Northamptonshire Police knife crime lead, said: "The Operation Sceptre week of action provides an opportunity for us all to work together to reduce the risk and harm – and loss of lives – of knife crime which is a matter of priority for us and our colleagues across the UK.

“It’s important to remember that most of us do not carry knives and will probably never be affected by knife crime – which is why we must dispel the myths around carrying a knife to help prevent anyone picking one up in the first place

"We want to make it clear that carrying a knife really doesn't make you safer. It can be used against you, it's also illegal, can potentially result in a prison sentence and puts yours and others' lives at risk.

“Education and prevention are key and our officers and staff have continued their hard work across the county, visiting schools, retailers and licensed premises and holding community events to talk about and raise awareness of knife crime,” he said.

“However, we will also continue to take robust action against those who break the law as the results have shown, and just because this week of action is over, our work is ongoing as we proactively tackle this type of offending.”