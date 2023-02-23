News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mattress, trolley and more fly-tipped in Northampton alleyway - search is on for culprit

Anyone with information is asked to let the council know

By Carly Odell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 9:08am

A mattress, a trolley and other waste have been fly-tipped in a Northampton alleyway.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) neighbourhood wardens found the dumped rubbish in the Greenwood Road alleyway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WNC tweeted: “Our Neighbourhood Wardens spotted this large fly-tip in Greenwood Road alleyway in Northampton, entrance behind the laundry. If you have any information that might help them catch the culprit, please email [email protected]

Most Popular

Fly tipping can be reported to the council via a dedicated page on its website.

The fly-tip in Greenwood Road alleyway. Photo: West Northamptonshire Council.