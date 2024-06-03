Massive cannabis farm raided by police at residential property in Northampton neighbourhood
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A massive cannabis factory was raided by police at a property in Northampton over the weekend.
Northamptonshire Police raided the property in Trenery Way, Far Cotton, at 5am on Friday (May 31) following a tip-off from a member of the public.
Officers say they found 190 cannabis plants once inside. Their street value is not yet known but it is expected to be in the thousands of pounds.
Police say no arrests have yet been made.