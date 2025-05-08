Masked person caught on doorbell camera trying to get into Northampton home in early hours
Police have released an image of a masked person attempting to break into a Northampton home.
The incident happened between 4.50am and 4.55am on Saturday, April 19 in Pinewood Road.
Police say there was an unsuccessful attempt to gain entrance to the property via the front door.
If this is you in the image, or you have information which could help identify this person, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000225425.