Masked man and another in a puffer jacket force their way into Northampton home and threaten victim

Police are appealing for information after two men forced their way into a Northampton home and threatened a victim.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Tuesday February 4, in Fitzroy Place.

Police say two men knocked at the door and forced their way inside when the householder answered.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The pair asked for an unknown man while threatening the victim, then left.

“The first suspect is described as a white man with a pale blue medical-style mask covering his face, who wore a dark coloured top with the hood up, and a pair of gloves.

“The second suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s, around 5ft 7in and of slim build, who was wearing a black puffer jacket with a fur lined hood up over his head, with a tight-fitting black material covering his nose and mouth.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000070524.