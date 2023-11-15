News you can trust since 1931
Man's hand slashed after attacker in balaclava demands belongings in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:22 GMT- 1 min read
A man’s hand was slashed after an attacker in a balaclava demanded he hand over his belongings in Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday (November 13), between 6pm and 7pm, in Shankley Way.

Police say a man was "approached by a man in a balaclava who demanded he hand over his property before slashing him to the hand with a blade”.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000703632.