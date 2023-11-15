Man's hand slashed after attacker in balaclava demands belongings in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man’s hand was slashed after an attacker in a balaclava demanded he hand over his belongings in Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday (November 13), between 6pm and 7pm, in Shankley Way.

Police say a man was "approached by a man in a balaclava who demanded he hand over his property before slashing him to the hand with a blade”.

