Man's hand slashed after attacker in balaclava demands belongings in Northampton
Police are appealing for witnesses
A man’s hand was slashed after an attacker in a balaclava demanded he hand over his belongings in Northampton.
The incident happened on Monday (November 13), between 6pm and 7pm, in Shankley Way.
Police say a man was "approached by a man in a balaclava who demanded he hand over his property before slashing him to the hand with a blade”.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000703632.