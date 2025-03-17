Man with 'unkempt hair' indecently exposed himself on bus in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself on a bus in Northampton.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 6, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Police say a man indecently exposed himself to a woman after they both boarded the number 14 bus at North Gate bus station.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s, with pale skin, about 5ft 9in, of a slim build, clean shaven, dark brown/black unkempt hair and wearing a white t shirt with a dark jacket/hoodie over the top and black trousers.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000134228.