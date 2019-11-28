Man with skull tattoos on his head drags girl into bushes before raping her in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a teenage girl was raped in East Hunsbury, Northampton.

At around 5pm on Tuesday, November 26, the girl got off a number 11a bus in Hunsbury Hill Road, Northamptonshire Police today (Thursday) said.

Close to the junction with Towcester Road, she was approached by a man who dragged her into a nearby wooded area where he subjected her to a serious sexual assault before she was able to fight her way free.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "The man is described as white, of large build, aged in his 40s, with a bald head and a large collection of skull tattoos on the left side of his head and face.

"He wore a black tracksuit and spoke with an Eastern European accent."

Anyone who witnessed or heard anything which could relate to this incident, or has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.