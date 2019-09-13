Man with Northampton links wanted by dedicated police burglary team

A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police in connection with several burglaries and thefts.

Romans Kacailo is known to frequent the St James, Wellingborough Road and Semilong areas of Northampton.

Romans Kacailo is wanted by police. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The wanted appeal for the 27-year-old man of no fixed abode is part of Operation Crooked, Northamptonshire Police's campaign to reduce burglaries.

As part of the operation, the burglary team ensures every burglary victim in Northamptonshire is guaranteed a visit from police.

They are also working to review and drive-up the quality of investigations, manage and progress forensic hits, hunt down wanted people, organise police patrols in areas of concern and gather intelligence to prevent burglaries before they happen.

Anyone with information regarding Kacailo's whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. If you see him, call 999.