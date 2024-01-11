Man with links to Wellingborough area sought by police following alleged 'serious assault'

Call police if you know where he is

Residents in the Wellingborough area have been asked to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.

Officers are appealing for information regarding the location of Marcus Abel, who has links to the Wellingborough area.

He is wanted following a serious assault which occurred in Wellingborough on November 18, 2023.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the 25-year-old in connection with an alleged serious assault which occurred in Wellingborough on November 18 last year.

“Anyone who has seen Abel or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.”