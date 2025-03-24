Man with links to Northamptonshire town wanted by police after allegation of sexual offence

Shaun Michael Wootton.

A man with links to a Northamptonshire town is wanted by police after an allegation of sexual assault.

Shaun Michael Wootton, aged 44, who has links to the Towcester area, is wanted in connection with a sexual offence following an allegation that he shared an intimate photo of someone without their consent on January 23.

Anyone who has seen Wootton or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000053415.