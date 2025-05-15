Man with links to Northampton WANTED by police for failing to comply with community order
A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police for failing to comply with a community order.
David Christopher McCarthy, who has links to Northampton, is wanted by Northamptonshire Police after failing to comply with a community order.
Anyone who has seen the 37-year-old or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000718952.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.