Man with links to Northampton WANTED by police for failing to comply with community order

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 15th May 2025, 16:07 BST
A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police for failing to comply with a community order.

Anyone who has seen the 37-year-old or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000718952.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

