Man with links to Northampton WANTED by police for failing to comply with community order

David Christopher McCarthy.

A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police for failing to comply with a community order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Christopher McCarthy, who has links to Northampton, is wanted by Northamptonshire Police after failing to comply with a community order.

Anyone who has seen the 37-year-old or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000718952.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.